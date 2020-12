A trail covered in ice and snow in the Kincaid area of Anchorage, Alaska in early December, 2019. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Most parts of mainland Alaska are at, near or above their normal snowfall amounts at this point of the winter.

Fairbanks is several inches above average; Anchorage is within its usual range and has held onto its snow.

National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider says some places, including Anchorage, have not seen the rapid warm-ups of recent winters that decimated the snow pack, even though they were forecasted.

