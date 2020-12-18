Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 18th, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man dressed like santa sits behind a plexiglass barrier
Kids interact with Santa from behind a plexiglass barrier at Bass Pro Shop in Anchorage on Dec. 16, 2020. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

By land, by air or by sea … the coronavirus vaccine makes its way to communities throughout the state. And, mall Santa’s are checking lists … and temperatures this year. Plus, Anchorage students use storytelling to talk about mental health.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Nat Herz, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR