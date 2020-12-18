Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 18th, 2020

Kids interact with Santa from behind a plexiglass barrier at Bass Pro Shop in Anchorage on Dec. 16, 2020. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

By land, by air or by sea … the coronavirus vaccine makes its way to communities throughout the state. And, mall Santa’s are checking lists … and temperatures this year. Plus, Anchorage students use storytelling to talk about mental health.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Nat Herz, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

