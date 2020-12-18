Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 18th, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
By land, by air or by sea … the coronavirus vaccine makes its way to communities throughout the state. And, mall Santa’s are checking lists … and temperatures this year. Plus, Anchorage students use storytelling to talk about mental health.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Nat Herz, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
