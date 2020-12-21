Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 21st, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
With an upcoming lease sale, what do we know about how much oil there is under ANWR’s coastal plain? And, the Alaska Fire Service looks at using more firefighting crews organized in villages. Plus, the town of Wrangell shows up for a small but spirited holiday boat parade.
Reports tonight from:
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
