Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 21st, 2020

A pond on ANWR coastal plain. The fate of the plain, also called the 1002 area, has been in dispute for 40 years over a proposal to drill there for oil. (Photo: USFWS)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

With an upcoming lease sale, what do we know about how much oil there is under ANWR’s coastal plain? And, the Alaska Fire Service looks at using more firefighting crews organized in villages. Plus, the town of Wrangell shows up for a small but spirited holiday boat parade.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.