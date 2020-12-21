Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan endorses Bill Evans

Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan endorses mayoral candidate Bill Evans in the 2021 race. (Screenshot)

Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan endorsed mayoral candidate Bill Evans in a video message on Thursday.

“He works hard, he’s thoughtful, he finds solutions and he truly loves his community, Sullivan said. “I believe Bill is the right person in the right place in the right time for Anchorage.”

Evans is a conservative candidate who served on the Assembly for three years until 2017. In a crowded field vying for mayor, Evans is running on a platform of reducing crime, addressing homelessness, prioritizing private sector development and streamlining spending.

Also in the running are Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar, former municipal manager Bill Falsey, Mike Robbins, Dave Bronson, George Martinez, Darin Colbry, Nelson Godoy, Heather Herndon and Jacob Kern.

Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson, who was voted in by the Assembly after Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigned, is not running. The election will be held April 6.