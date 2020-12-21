Thinking outside of the Zoom-box, Anchorage teachers get creative

Bill Pugh, a P.E. and math teacher at Aquarian Charter School in Anchorage, dressed up in different costumes once a week to help keep his students engaged on zoom calls. (Photo courtesy of Bill Pugh)

It’s hard teaching a class of fifth graders about double digit multiplication over zoom.

“I can’t be over my students’ shoulders, I can’t be grabbing that pencil. I can’t be showing them exactly what to do,” said Bill Pugh, a P.E. and math teacher at Aquarian Charter School in Anchorage. He said the beginning of the school year felt like an almost insurmountable learning curve. “It was extremely difficult and frustrating for everybody.”

Because he was confined to activities that would be visible in on Zoom, Pugh said he taught his P.E. students yoga positions – they learned about 25. And when they get tired of yoga, they juggle. But for his 5th grade math students, Pugh said he needed to think outside the box.

“I just thought you know what, we need to have some fun here,” Pugh said. “You’re just staring at me in a Zoom class for an hour while I’m trying to teach math, you’re trying to stay awake. We got to change this up. I got to make these kids laugh, smile.”

That’s where Freaky Friday came in. Pugh dressed up every Friday with a different theme to get students engaged. He asked students and their parents to get into it too.

















Bill Pugh, a P.E. and math teacher at Aquarian Charter School in Anchorage, dressed up in different costumes once a week to help keep his students engaged on zoom calls. “I don’t dress up for Halloween, I don’t go to parties. I don’t dress up ever in outfits,” Pugh said. “I will do anything to educate my kids.” (Photos courtesy of Bill Pugh)

“The first one I did was a Hawaiian theme,” Pugh said. “No one can see it in the pictures, but I took everything outside. So I taught the entire class outside it was 37 degrees. I’m in shorts and a short sleeve shirt with sunglasses on and everyone thinks ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ No, I was freezing.” But Pugh said it was worth it.

He’s grateful for the end of quarter because, after 10 Freaky Fridays, he’s starting to run out of ideas and outfits.

Online teaching is not ideal, Pugh said, he’d much rather have students in-person.

“But my kids are troopers, they’re still smiling. They’re still getting good grades, and they’re learning,” he said.

Another teacher who has been thinking creatively about online learning is Misty Nelson. She’s a librarian at Lake Otis Elementary.

Nelson brought the library to the curb so students could have a chance to check out books during distribution days which are days during the week when families can pick up supplies from the school.

One of her favorite activities she’s done is called ‘Lunch with the Librarian.’ Twice a week Nelson sets up a Zoom room where she reads popular stories out loud. The entire school, including staff, is welcome to join. There are even some door prizes.



Misty Nelson, a librarian at Lake Otis Elementary has transformed her schools distribution day to include library book distribution. “It’s really important to me that we still create passion for reading and have read-alouds and make time for them and talk about characters and talk about different genres.” Photo courtesy of Misty Nelson

Pre-pandemic, students could eat lunch in the library and have a safe space to relax during the school day, Nelson said. So she wanted to do something similar on Zoom.

“I read to them, and they’re encouraged to bring their lunch. Like today there was peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, there were noodles, there were Lunchables,” Nelson said. “And they just sit there and we talk about being mindful of our Chromebooks, but it’s lovely. It’s the closest we can get to what we would have done, and it’s great.”

Nelson said she’s gotten good feedback from families.

Because some elementary students will be returning to in-person learning and others will not, Nelson will retain many of the protocols she currently has to keep students engaged and with books in hand as much as possible.

Most middle school and high school students will continue learning online. And Ben Walker, a science teacher at Romig Middle School, said the virtual environment has largely been working.

“No one is pretending that this is successful for everybody,” Walker said. “But when you get to the high number of people it is successful for, there’s no reason to throw that out or pretend that didn’t happen simply because we still have work to do.”

While some teachers felt constrained by the virtual environment, Walker said his classroom expanded.

“We did a biodiversity project where kids went out and mapped,” Walker said. “They went on Google Earth, and they made some markers where they found different organisms around Anchorage, and then did some research and put the information on that on a map. That would be really hard to do in a classroom.”

One student, Walker said, went hunting with their family and did their project while on the hunting trip.

Walker said in the new year he hopes to double-down on the freedom and flexibility that students have gotten used to.

“It’s not just the kids that were going to succeed anyway that are succeeding. Now, it’s many kids who are now able to find how they work best,” Walker said. “I think they’re learning a lot about themselves too.”

Walker said he hopes students and teachers will take the lessons learned from the virtual experience with them into the next chapter of the school year.