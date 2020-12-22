Agreement reached to restore Tolovana Hot Spring access

Skiers make their way towards Tolovana Hot Springs at -35 in 2012 (Nathaniel Wilder/APRN)

Access to the Tolovana Hot Springs in Interior Alaska has been restored off the Elliot Highway north of Fairbanks after the private operator of hot springs cabins and tubs agreed to pay the Native corporations to use their lands.

In October, Tolovana Ltd. stopped taking reservations for popular cabins it rents at the hot springs, after Interior Alaska Native Corporation Doyon blocked access to the Tolovana Hot Springs parking area and trailhead along the Elliot Highway. Doyon said at the time that it wanted to limit trespass, litter and liability issues.

Tom DeLong with Tolovana Ltd. said the company has since secured and paid for a permit to cross Doyon and Minto Village Corporation property, where the parking area and the first mile of a ten-mile access trail are located.

The trail is the shortest and only year-round overland access for people headed to the hot springs, and while the permit has restored access for now, DeLong said a longer-term solution will be discussed.

Most of the trail to Tolovana Hot Springs is on state land, while the hot springs itself is on BLM property leased to the private operator. An access easement was eliminated by the BLM at the request of the Native corporations when the land along the highway was transferred to them under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in the 1980s.