Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020

Jeff Landfield, blogger, The Alaska Landmine, sports a black eye given to him by a legislative staffer in a bar in Juneau on Friday, March 22, 2019. The photo was taken on March 25, at his “office” in public lounge in the Capitol while he was talking with Alaska Energy Desk reporter Nat hertz. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A state-owned entity considers bidding in the upcoming ANWR lease sale. And, surveys show Anchorage residents are being more and more cautious during the pandemic. Plus, an Alaska journalist sues state officials to be allowed to cover the Dunleavy administration.

Reports tonight from:

Rashah McChesney in Juneau

Lex Treinen and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.