Alaska reports 10 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (in yellow) — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (in blue/pink) cultured in a lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

Alaska reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, one of the highest daily tallies of the pandemic.

It is currently unclear how many of the deaths are considered recent, but the state has been averaging more than one COVID-death per day over the past month.

The news comes despite a slowdown of cases in the state over the past several weeks. However, health officials say that reported deaths can lag as much as six weeks behind an increase in cases.

On Dec. 12, Alaska reported a daily record 18 COVID-19 deaths

The state reported 429 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.