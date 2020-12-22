Fairbanks teachers unions denounce school reopening plan

Badger Road Elementary School (Robyne/KUAC)

The associations that represent Fairbanks-area teachers, principals and support staff released a statement Friday opposing the opening of schools in January.

A week ago, the Board of Education for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District voted to give students the option to return to in-person learning for the second semester. The board’s plan does not require schools to absolutely follow the CDC’s COVID-19 or the state of Alaska’s Smart Start guidelines for masking, social distancing and hygiene — the plan only “acknowledges” that schools will meet those guidelines “to the best of their abilities.

In response to that plan, the Fairbanks Education Association (FEA), the Education Support Staff Association (ESSA), and the Fairbanks Principals Association (FPA), released a joint statement on Friday slamming the proposal.

It reads, in part, “On Monday, these guidelines from medical experts across the state and nation were cast aside without ensuring the safety of students, educators, and our communities.”

The three organizations together represent more than 1,500 employees in the district. Members had been making regular public comments to the school board since school started in August, but especially after the October municipal election, when two candidates who had campaigned on the issue of reopening schools were elected to the board.

The statement quotes Jasmine Adkins-Brown, the President of ESSA. She wrote: “Returning to in-person instruction remains a top priority of the Education Support Staff Association, but it must be done in a way that ensures the safety of all district employees and especially the students in our schools.”

State health officials say that if the community could bring down its transmission rate, schools would be safer. If adults avoided indoor gatherings by closing bars and indoor dining, for example, schools would not be significant vectors for carrying the sickness.

State Public Health Physician Dr. Elizabeth Ohlsen, who has been working with school districts statewide, attended a recent board work session. She said it is teens and adults, not young children, who are at greater risk from death or long-term damage from COVID-19, but children are carriers.

“Kids under age 10 are a little less likely to spread it. But we know they can get it, they can spread it. It’s just a little less likely, it’s not a whole lot less likely, unfortunately. Teenagers can get it at least as easily as adults, and spread it,” she said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink attended the worksession, because the FNSB is one of the “Big-5” school districts in Alaska.

“When people take mitigation steps very seriously, and they do them well, we see very little transmission. And so when we have people masked, and we have people 6 feet apart, and they are not eating in break rooms together, and they aren’t all wrestling together we don’t see a lot of transmission. But when we see people not take those mitigation steps, we see a lot of transmission.”

Schools will start on January 6, with only a handful of students in the buildings: those with special academic needs and those with poor internet access. Then on January 19 any elementary school students who wish to return could enter. Middle School students will be phased in January 25, and high school students February 1.

The second-semester plan maintains the options for students to stay at home and learn remotely if they prefer. The E-learning correspondence school or the BEST homeschool program will continue as options for families who do not want their children in the school buildings.