LISTEN: The survey says… majority of Anchorage residents taking COVID-19 recommendations seriously

A screen shot from a public health information video produced by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services

Anchorage residents responding to cell phone surveys by the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Institute of Social and Economic Research have been asked a variety of questions about their behavior through the months of pandemic.

Are they wearing masks in public? Are they avoiding public altogether? What about shaking hands, hugging or gathering together for the holidays?

And the survey says… more people are being more careful than you might think.

Dr. Katie Cueva is a professor of public health policy with ISER and has been working on the surveys, to describe people’s behavior and help inform decisions. She says in recent surveys, Anchorage residents reported being more cautious.

