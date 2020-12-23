Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
As COVID-19 surges through state jails, some Alaskans are stuck inside. And, Alaska’s suicide rate is holding steady, but drug overdoses are rising amid the pandemic. Plus, finding a new place to shelter Ketchikan’s homeless population.
Reports tonight from:
- James Brooks with the Anchorage Daily News in Juneau
- Casey Grove and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
