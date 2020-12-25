Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 24th, 2020

A picture of the COVID-19 vaccine, after the third person in Alaska received it the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, at the Alaska Native Medical Center. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

There’s a new lawsuit to preserve environmental protections in the Tongass. And, COVID-19 vaccines are reaching deeper into rural Alaska. Plus, a Juneau school where students are actually stoked about distance learning.

Reports tonight from:

Tinsel Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Jingle Bell Jacob Resneck and Pablo Peppermint Pena in Juneau

Sage Snowflake Smiley in Wrangell

Santa Sabine Poux in Kenai

Ho Ho Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.