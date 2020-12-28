Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 28nd, 2020

Nome musher Aaron Burmeister at the Iditarod Ceremonial Start in downtown Anchorage, March 1, 2014. Burmeister is one of the ITC board members who may be resigning soon. (Photo: David Dodman, KNOM).

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Mushers and community leaders weigh in on the plans to re-route the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. And Anchorage cross-country ski racer Rosie Brennan recaps her world-class start to the season. Plus, Alaska lawmakers will be required to wear facemasks during floor sessions when they convene in January.

Reports tonight from: