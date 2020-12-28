Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 28nd, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Mushers and community leaders weigh in on the plans to re-route the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. And Anchorage cross-country ski racer Rosie Brennan recaps her world-class start to the season. Plus, Alaska lawmakers will be required to wear facemasks during floor sessions when they convene in January.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Lex Treinen, Mayowa Aina and Nat Herz in Anchorage