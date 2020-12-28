LISTEN: Ideas for nonpartisan political cooperation

Governor Bill Walker speaking at the Elders and Youth conference in 2018. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

Compromise is necessary for getting government business done, but political divisions are deep and finding areas of agreement between politicians seems increasingly difficult. Former Alaska Governor Bill Walker recently taught a class on bridging the partisan divide at Harvard University. What works when it comes to finding compromise during times of overheated politics? We discuss ideas for less political gridlock on Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Bill Walker, former governor of Alaska

