Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

Computer models of the COVID-19 virus. (Center for Disease Control and Prevention)

The number of Alaskans hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since mid-October.

Case counts appear to be on the decline. Strict public health measures that went into effect in Anchorage several weeks ago may have contributed, public health experts said.

On Sunday, 65 Alaskans were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s coronavirus tracking website. Another four were suspected of having COVID.

That’s less than half of the record highs of around 150 in mid-December.

New COVID cases over the Christmas holiday ranged from a low of 162 cases on Christmas day to 320 on Sunday.

But despite declining case counts in Alaska, some national experts worry that holiday travel and gatherings could lead to a spike in cases. Case counts likely won’t reflect that holiday bump for several weeks.

Meanwhile, Alaska’s vaccination effort continues. The state health department reported 12,202 Alaskans have received the first doses of the vaccine as of Sunday, or about 1.5 percent of the state’s population.

This story has been updated with more recent data from the state health department on the number of vaccinations issued.