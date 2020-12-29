Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 29th, 2020

Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink, is vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dr. Michael Alter, Emergency Medicine Specialist at Mat-su Regional Medical Center on Dec. 18. (Photo courtesy Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Hear what the future holds for Alaska’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. And Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announces eased COVID-19 restrictions starting Jan. 1. Plus, we talk through what going back to school will look like with a Juneau pediatrician.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne in Fairbanks

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

