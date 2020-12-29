Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 29th, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Hear what the future holds for Alaska’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. And Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announces eased COVID-19 restrictions starting Jan. 1. Plus, we talk through what going back to school will look like with a Juneau pediatrician.
Reports tonight from:
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
- Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.