Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 30th, 2020

By
Kavitha George, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A firefightes leans over a hose on a snowy road next to a fire truck.
Firefighters check hoses outside the home off Minnie Street that was heavily damaged by the early morning house fire. (Photo courtesy City of Fairbanks)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The US Senate sets up to override Trump’s veto of the annual defense bill. Two house fires this week in Ketchikan and Fairbanks claim the lives of 3 people. And the pandemic is keeping poor Alaskans in the criminal justice system in limbo without the prospect of jury trials.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham
  • Colin O’Connor in Nome
  • Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
  • and Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

