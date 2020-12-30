Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 30th, 2020

Firefighters check hoses outside the home off Minnie Street that was heavily damaged by the early morning house fire. (Photo courtesy City of Fairbanks)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The US Senate sets up to override Trump’s veto of the annual defense bill. Two house fires this week in Ketchikan and Fairbanks claim the lives of 3 people. And the pandemic is keeping poor Alaskans in the criminal justice system in limbo without the prospect of jury trials.

