Here’s how to watch fireworks in Downtown Anchorage tonight

Downtown Anchorage will host a New Year’s Eve celebration and fireworks show Thursday, but it will look a bit different than in previous years.

A drive-in fireworks and live music show will take place at specified parking garages around beginning at 7 p.m.

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership, the event organizer, will stream live music from the band H3 on 106.1 FM. as well as on Facebook live.

The event will last from 7 to 10 p.m. with the fireworks show scheduled for 8:30 p.m. The Downtown Partnership is encouraging Anchorage residents to arrive early and to order takeout from local restaurants.

More details can be found on the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Facebook page.