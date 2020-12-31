Here’s how to watch fireworks in Downtown Anchorage tonight

By
Lex Treinen, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Downtown Anchorage will host a New Year’s Eve celebration and fireworks show Thursday, but it will look a bit different than in previous years.

A drive-in fireworks and live music show will take place at specified parking garages around beginning at 7 p.m.

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership, the event organizer, will stream live music from the band H3 on 106.1 FM. as well as on Facebook live.

The event will last from 7 to 10 p.m. with the fireworks show scheduled for 8:30 p.m. The Downtown Partnership is encouraging Anchorage residents to arrive early and to order takeout from local restaurants. 

More details can be found on the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Facebook page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR