How is the pandemic changing what, how, and where Alaskans eat?

Shelves of food at the Sitka Salvation Army. (Photo by Emily Kwong/KCAW)

Among the many things that changed because of the pandemic: how we think about food. More people are cooking at home, restaurants have closed or are struggling to adapt to a take-out model, and there have been shortages of everything from bread yeast to canning jars. Alaskans have had a unique and self-reliant food culture for generations. We’ll discuss how the coronavirus is affecting it, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jeremy Pataky , Editor and Publisher of Edible Alaska

, Editor and Publisher of Edible Alaska Susie Jenkins-Brito, writer and fisherman

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.