Healthy Futures: Physical Activity And Children’s Health

One of the biggest challenges we have as humans is breaking the unhealthy habits we develop as children. Early childhood is the time when we develop our likes and dislikes and the practices we will carry with us into adulthood. While there are many positive habits of mind and ways of viewing the world that benefit children as they enter adulthood, perhaps the biggest gift we can give kids is self-esteem, self-worth, and self-confidence.

An important part of helping kids develop these critical attitudes of mind is helping them develop the habit of engaging in daily physical activity. On the next Line One, Harlow Robbinson, Executive Director of Healthy Future Alaska, will join us to talk about the benefits of regular physical activity on children’s physical, emotional, and mental health.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

Guest: Harlow Robbinson, Executive Director, Healthy Futures of Alaska

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

