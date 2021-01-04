Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 4th, 2021

A picture of the COVID-19 vaccine, after the third person in Alaska received it the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, at the Alaska Native Medical Center. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials sort out confusion over vaccine allocation for older Alaskans. And, law enforcement agencies have failed to collect DNA from criminal offenders. Plus, crews work to recover two snowmachiners who drowned on the Kuskokwim River.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

