Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021

Protesters outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 before Pro-Trump extremists stormed that capitol. Photo from a 10:21 a.m. tweet. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media).

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The nation watched as a pro-Trump mob descended on the U.S. Capitol today. Alaska legislators react and we get a glimpse of what happened inside. And, the oil industry no-shows at the much-anticipated ANWR lease sale. Plus, advocates and families criticize the state’s handling of a massive COVID outbreak in state prisons.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Andrew Kitchenman and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau

Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

