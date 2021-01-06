Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The nation watched as a pro-Trump mob descended on the U.S. Capitol today. Alaska legislators react and we get a glimpse of what happened inside. And, the oil industry no-shows at the much-anticipated ANWR lease sale. Plus, advocates and families criticize the state’s handling of a massive COVID outbreak in state prisons.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
