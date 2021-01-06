‘Mob rule’: Alaskans at the Capitol watch unrest roiling outside their doors

Protesters outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 before Pro-Trump extremists stormed that capitol. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media).

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, according to the Associated Press. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave, the AP said.

All three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation issued statements on social media Wednesday afternoon, saying they were safe and condemning violence.

“I am disgusted by the lawless acts of violence being perpetrated at the Capitol. Disgraceful. A sad day in American history. The world is watching. We are the United States of America. We must be better than this. We ARE better than this,” Senator Dan Sullivan wrote on Facebook.

Rep. Don Young asked the mob to “stand down.”

My staff and I are currently safe and accounted for. Peaceful protest is fundamentally American, but violence must never be tolerated. I call on protestors to comply with Capitol Police, stand down, and leave the Capitol Building so that our Constitutional duties may resume. — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) January 6, 2021

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said “It is truly mob rule at the moment.”

The dangerous destructive activity at the Capitol is continuing to unfold. I, along with other members of the Senate, are secure but the situation is clearly not safe. It is truly mob rule at the moment. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 6, 2021

The Pentagon said about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members were being mobilized late Wednesday to help support law enforcement.

Alaska Public Media reporter Liz Ruskin was in her Capitol office when a large group of protestors approached. She shared what she was seeing on Twitter.

Protesters outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pro-Trump extremists later stormed the U.S. Capitol. Photo from 9:01 a.m. tweet. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Just after 2 p.m. local time, a mob broke through the barricades into the capitol, the New York Times reported. The AP reported dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda. Lawmakers had been meeting to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. The skirmishes occurred outside the building, in the very spot president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.

We can hear struggling outside our office door here on third floor of Capitol. Talk of evacuating us. People have coats on. i don’t want to go. It’s safe here. pic.twitter.com/s7JPPHZkXe — Liz Ruskin-AK public radio reporter (@lruskin) January 6, 2021

Again, I'm perfectly safe. I've got a great vantage point and feel no need to move. No one is trying to evacuate us now. Appreciate the well-wishes. If I'm not responding to your texts, it's because I'm trying to focus on reporting. — Liz Ruskin-AK public radio reporter (@lruskin) January 6, 2021

This looks bad. I'm locked in a perfectly safe place upstairs in the Capitol. We've got a grand view of outside, but we're watching TV of what's happening inside, like everyone else. https://t.co/8kRhHKv8Kf — Liz Ruskin-AK public radio reporter (@lruskin) January 6, 2021

Some Alaskans were in Washington as part of the group protesting, she wrote.

Just spoke to Rep. Eastman. He was between D.C. rallies, on his way to the Capitol. Says he's met maybe 40-50 Alaskans who came to protest the vote. — Liz Ruskin-AK public radio reporter (@lruskin) January 6, 2021

Alaska governor Mike Dunleavy tweeted that those storming the Capitol did not represent Republican values.

I’m deeply saddened & appalled to see the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. Acts of violence have no place in our great country. Republicans are the party of law & order. These few extremists do not represent our values. — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) January 6, 2021

