Balancing Alaska’s budget is getting so hard that it hurts. Here’s one citizen’s plan.

Illustration by Peter Dunlap-Shohl, used with permission from Cliff Groh. This and other illustrations by Dunlap-Shohl help to explain the fiscal challenge citizens and policy makers face in Alaska’s near future.

As Cliff Groh puts it, he’s studied how the State of Alaska “collects, saves and pays out money” for 40 years. As a legislative assistant in 1982 he worked on creating the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend. Five years later, as a special assistant to the commissioner of revenue, he worked on the successful effort to pass legislation that raised oil taxes on net. He’s been a participant and delegate to forums and conferences organized by Alaska governors to puzzle out our collective financial future. He’s even taught a class at UAA called “Navigating Alaska’s Fiscal and Economic Challenges.”

Over those decades, Cliff saw the problem looming. He tried to warn us — with public forums, community gatherings, newspaper op-eds, Powerpoints… To no avail. Now, watching our state’s fiscal aircraft about to nose-in to the ground, he’s trying one more strategy to engage and focus our attention on Alaska’s fast-approaching fiscal disaster.

In a no-nonsense, straight-talking guide to our state’s fiscal story, he explains where the money in our state budget goes, how much we have in the piggy bank, how long it will last, and strategies to avoid an ultimate crash, or what the cartoonist Peter Dunlap-Shohl calls, a “controlled flight into terrain.”(See illustration above…) He’s got three versions: the book length, the pocket version, and even a graphic pamphlet.

So let’s give it a go. Your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Join us!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUEST:

Cliff Groh, author of a new guide to Alaska’s fiscal crisis

LINKS:

Navigating Alaska’s Fiscal and Economic Crisis, Cliff Gros website

Link to downloadable versions of his book-length, pocket-length, and graphic version (only 12 pages) of his analysis and proposed plan for Alaska, webpage

Paper by Cliff Groh: “History and options regarding the unfunded liability of Alaska’s public employees’ and teachers’ retirement system,” written for Institute for Social and Economic Research, link

