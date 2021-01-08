Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 8th, 2021

Sen. Murkowski and fellow moderates in the House and Senate announced their agreement on COVID relief Dec. 1. (C-SPAN screenshot)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Murkowski calls for President Trump’s resignation. And, the Alaska Supreme Court confirms Republican Representative Lance Pruitt’s loss. Plus, Alaska’s population declined again. What does that mean for the state?

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Rashah McChesney and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Nat Herz, Jeff Chen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.