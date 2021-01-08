Who is next in line for Alaska’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution?

Anchorage School District registered nurse Jennifer Perkins (right) administers the Moderna Covid-19 vaccination to retired chemistry teacher David Boyd (left). Boyd was one of 771 people who received vaccines at the ASD Education Center on Jan. 7, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

COVID-19 vaccine shipments started flowing into the state in December. As more vaccines arrive, how will you know when you can get one? There’s been a lot of confusion as the state works to ensure Alaskans get the shot. Once you are vaccinated, when are you actually protected from the virus? We’re seeking clarity on the COVID-19 vaccine process and timeline on Talk of Alaska.

Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska

Chief Medical Officer for the State of Alaska Tessa Walker Linderman, Nurse Consultant with Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services

Nurse Consultant with Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services Dan Winkelman, President and CEO of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation

President and CEO of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Teresa Holt, State Director of AARP Alaska

