Buckland sees outbreak of 14 COVID-19 cases

The Northwest Arctic village of Buckland, about 75 miles southeast of Kotzebue. (Photo courtesy of Northwest Arctic Borough)

Another Northwest Arctic village is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 according to regional health care provider Maniilaq Association.

Maniilaq officials say 14 residents of the Northwest Arctic village of Buckland tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. All of the residents are currently in medical isolation in the village. The village is currently at a medium alert status regarding community transmission. Maniilaq advises locals to hunker down and avoid contact with non-household members.

Officials say the cases in Buckland are connected to the 44 positive cases of the virus found in the village of Kivalina earlier in the week, about 150 miles away. Maniilaq declined to elaborate how the cases were connected, stating, “that is all the information we are able to share without revealing too much information about individual cases.”

Health officials say they are working with the state to conduct contact tracing to determine if anyone else had been in close contact with the individuals that had tested positive. Buckland is roughly 75 miles southeast of Kotzebue with a population of just over 500 people.