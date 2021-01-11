FBI, police investigate ‘suspicious vehicle’ at Anchorage Midtown Mall

Federal Protective Service vehicles block off an entrance to the Midtown Mall on Jan. 11, 2021. (Casey Grove/AKPM)

The Anchorage Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating a “suspicious vehicle” reported at the Midtown Mall.

At 12:35 p.m. an APD Nixle alert announced road closures surrounding one of the busiest intersections in Anchorage. Roads are closed on Northern Lights Blvd. and Benson Blvd. between Latouche St. and Denali St., and New Seward Highway between 36th Ave. and Fireweed Ln.

Smaller connecting side streets and access to surrounding businesses have also been blocked off. Police say they expect the area to remain closed for several hours.

All major streets around Anchorage Midtown Mall remain closed. Nearby evacuees say they were told of a possible bomb threat, preceded by some kind of an arrest. Looks like FBI/APD using a robot via remote control. pic.twitter.com/UfhQJA7nw4 — Casey Grove (@kcgrove) January 11, 2021

FBI spokeswoman Chloe Martin said there is no public safety threat at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.