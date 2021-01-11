Here’s where the Anchorage School District will make COVID testing available as students look to return to classrooms

A special education, self-contained classroom at Huffman Elementary School on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The Anchorage School District is planning for in-person instruction to resume on Nov. 16 for students in pre-K through second grade, and high-needs special education students through sixth grade. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District is preparing to welcome students back to buildings for the first time in nearly 10 months.

Along with mitigation strategies like PPE and rearranged classrooms, regular testing will be part of the school experience.

ASD officials are encouraging students and staff who are returning to to classrooms next week to get tested for COVID-19, along with their families.

The district has partnered again with the Anchorage Health Department to offer pop-up testing sites that are free and open to the public. The sites are open from 8am – 7pm at the following 11 schools:

• Jan. 11: Central Middle School

• Jan. 15: Nunaka Valley Elementary School

• Jan. 16,: Williwaw Elementary School

• Jan. 18: Alaska Native Charter School

• Jan. 22: Ptarmigan Elementary School

• Jan. 23: Creekside Park Elementary School

• Jan. 25: Airport Heights Elementary School

• Jan. 29: Tyson Elementary School

• Jan. 30: Lake Hood Elementary School

Once school buildings reopen to students on Jan. 19, the district will offer walk-up testing for symptomatic students and staff during normal school hours at Chester Valley, Abbott Loop, North Star, Russian Jack, and Fairview elementary schools, as well as each of the district’s school based health centers at Begich and Clark middle schools and East and Bartlett high schools. Test results are expected within 24 hours.

The district has also obtained two rapid testing machines that can provide results even faster.