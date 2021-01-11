Lawsuit challenges petition to recall Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera

Assembly chair Felix Rivera and Assembly member Austin Quinn-Davidson at the Anchorage Assembly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, where Chief of Staff Jason Bockenstedt announced Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A group trying to recall Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera says it has gathered almost 3,000 valid signatures, more than the number required to put the recall petition on the April ballot.

The petition claims that Rivera failed to uphold his duty as chair by allowing an assembly meeting to continue with more people present in assembly chambers than was allowed under the emergency orders at the time. In a video recording of the August 11 meeting, Assembly Member Jamie Allard points out that there are 17 people in the room, instead of the mandated maximum of 15.

Russell Biggs, the lead sponsor on the petition, said in an emailed statement that by not immediately removing the extra people from the meeting chambers, Rivera put “both the public process and the public’s health at risk.”

Biggs said dozens of organizers collected a total of about 5,100 signatures on the recall petition. He said an “independent verification service” certified that at least 2,971 meet the validity requirements to be counted.

Rivera said on Friday the recall is more about his policy positions than anything else.

“This recall is about a fringe group of folks who don’t like what I have done and what the assembly has done over the last several months. And they’re using any excuse they can to get in the door and to take me out,” he said.

Another group is currently suing Rivera in his official capacity for limiting in-person participation in assembly meetings during the shutdown in August.

“On one end, folks are trying to recall me because I allowed two too many people in the room. And on the other end, the same people are suing me in my official capacity as chair, because I didn’t allow enough people in the room,” Rivera said. “So which one is it? You can’t have it both ways.”

Late Tuesday, a group called Midtown Citizens Coalition filed a lawsuit against the municipal clerk arguing that the grounds for the recall petition are legally insufficient and should not have been certified by the clerk back in November. Rivera said he has no association with the coalition.

Thomas Amodio, one of the coalition’s attorneys, said from their analysis the emergency order violation lasted no more than ten minutes. He thinks what’s driving the recall push is anger over Rivera’s support for the use of CARES Act money to purchase properties for homeless resources.

“You can’t recall them for doing their duty, for showing up in an assembly meeting and voting on something just because they voted some way you didn’t like,” he said.

While it’s not an argument in the recall statement, Biggs says he and other supporters of the recall are angry with the way Rivera and other assembly members have voted to allocate CARES Act dollars toward the property purchases, while businesses struggle during the pandemic.

Rivera said policy disagreements should be settled during elections, not through recall campaigns. “If these folks don’t like the decisions I’ve made, then they can run against me if I decide to run for re-election and beat me,” he said. “That’s the way that this process should work.”

If the recall signatures are verified in the next week, the petition will go before the Assembly before being added to the upcoming ballot. Amodio expects their case to be heard before the end of the month.