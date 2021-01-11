Preventing Youth Suicide in Alaska: There’s Hope, There’s Help | Alaska Insight Special

Alaska Public Media and Well Beings team up for a community conversation about preventing youth suicide in a state with one of the highest per-capita rates in the nation. Healing from the contributing factors facing young Alaskans is strengthened by attention. Focusing on innovations, insights and deep listening to those who have struggled with and offer support for mental wellness, this interactive event offers hope and help.

The event is hosted by Lori Townsend, News Director at Alaska Public Media and feature panelists, including: Kelvin Pace, Licensed Professional Counselor and Owner at KpaceCounseling, LLC

Claire Rhyneer, Senior at West High and participant in Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling

Justin Pendergrass, Suicide Prevention Specialist at My House Mat-Su Homeless Center

Cynthia Erickson, Founder at My Grandma’s House in Tanana

This Alaska Insight special was originally released digitally as a live virtual event and can be seen in full here: https://www.alaskapublic.org/2020/11/06/well-beings-alaska/

