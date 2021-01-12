Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 12th, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Two people wwalk through an avvalanche shoot up a mountain
Amber Winkel (left) and Todd Winkel (right) make their way across the Beach Road landslide in order to check on their home. (Henry Leasia/KHNS)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Haines residents remain cut off from their properties with no timeline for when they can return. And, a task-force in Sitka takes on climate change. Plus, a Fairbanks podcast gets a shout out in The New York Times.

Reports tonight from:

  • Jacob Resneck, Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks

