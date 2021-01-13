Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 13th, 2021

Rep. Sarah Vance’s MeWe account.

Alaska Congressman Don Young votes against impeaching President Donald Trump. Meantime, the Alaska Federation of Natives says Trump should resign. And, special sovereign nation shipments help get the COVID-19 vaccine to Alaska tribes. Plus, as social media giants try to address extremism, some Alaska politicians are moving to unregulated platforms.

