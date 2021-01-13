Alaska’s Dark Winter Nights podcast gets national recognition

Dark Winter Nights producer and host Rob Prince speaks at a Feb. 2020 show. (Photo courtesy of Rob Prince/Dark Winter Nights)

Dark Winter Nights, a Fairbanks-based storytelling show, has been named one of New York Times top winter podcasts of 2021.

“How does anyone find us, in the world of hundreds of thousands of podcast these days? I don’t know. I still can’t really believe it,” said Dark Winter Nights producer Rob Prince.

Alaska has long been a focus of highly produced reality TV and numerous YouTube channels, but Dark Winter Nights takes a simple approach: It’s just Alaskans telling stories.

Here’s one quote from champion dog musher Brent Sass’s appearance in 2015 in which he recounted a failed canoe trip.

“…So Matt’s using the paddle to push me out. He pushed me out but in the, in the same motion, he was still holding the bear spray. And as he pushed out, he completely, like a four second spray right into my face,” Sass said.

Prince says he did not submit the podcast or in any way notify the New York Times of its existence, but it ended up on the times recent shortlist of “Icy podcasts to warm your cold cold heart.”

“It feels like we kind of leveled up in terms of our goal to share the real Alaska with the rest of the world,” he said.

Prince, a University of Alaska Fairbanks documentary film professor, has been producing Dark Winter Nights with volunteer staff and storytellers since 2014.

There are three formats of the show: live storytelling events, a radio show and the podcast. Prince says the plan is to capitalize on the Times exposure.

“When your pitch comes you gotta swing hard so we’re gonna try and make this roll,” he said.

Prince said that within a couple of days of the podcast appearing on the New York Times list, the number of subscribers jumped from 1,700 to 2,600.

That’ll make it easier when we want to possibly approach more radio stations to see if anyone else also wants to broadcast the show, or we also have kind of a dream of going on tour at some point.

“I think that’d be really cool to take some Alaskans down through the Lower 48 or elsewhere,” he said.

The pandemic has put Dark Winter Nights live shows on hold, but Prince says he’s keeping busy, producing the podcast and the radio version.