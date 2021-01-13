Rep. Young votes no 25th Amendment option, hasn’t said how he’ll vote on impeachment

U.S. Rep. Don Young (Bob Laurie/360 North)

Alaska Congressman Don Young voted against a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Trump from office. Young voted no by proxy and was not in the chamber for the debate or the vote.

The resolution asked Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin a process that could oust Trump days before his term ends. House members are now debating an Article of Impeachment, accusing Trump of inciting the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

Young hasn’t said how he’ll vote on impeachment. His office did not respond to an emailed question Tuesday. But several Republican House members have already said they’ll support impeachment, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who holds the third-highest office in the GOP House minority.