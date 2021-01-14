Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 14th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage police say they’re ready for any protests over the weekend. And, amid a return to classrooms in Haines, schools help kids cope with the recent landslide and the loss of a teacher. Plus, a study shows nearly half of Alaska Republicans are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Claire Stremple in Haines
