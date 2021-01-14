Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 14th, 2021

Jenae Larson on the porch of the Port Chilkoot Distillery in Haines. Larson is one of two Haines residents missing after a landslide on Wednesday, December 2. (Photo Courtesy of Jenae Larson’s family)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage police say they’re ready for any protests over the weekend. And, amid a return to classrooms in Haines, schools help kids cope with the recent landslide and the loss of a teacher. Plus, a study shows nearly half of Alaska Republicans are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Claire Stremple in Haines

