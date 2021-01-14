LISTEN: Anchorage police monitoring for threats, preparing for protests

Police Chief Justin Doll, center, in 2017, speaking about the Anchorage Police Department’s new crime suppression strategy at APD headquarters next to Capt. Ken McCoy, left, and Lt. Kevin Vandegriff, right (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say they are monitoring the internet and accepting tips about any violent, upcoming political protests or rallies in the city.

That’s after the FBI warned earlier this week in a leaked memo that armed rallies are planned in all fifty states in advance of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

While Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll says residents might see a bigger police presence at some government buildings, Doll says there are currently no specific threats of violence.

Anchorage police say concerned residents with tips about anything suspicious can call 311 or visit muni.org/apd to give a report. And, of course, anyone facing an imminent threat should call 911.