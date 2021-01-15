Gov. Dunleavy issues fourth COVID-19 disaster declaration for Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference about his 2022 budget. (Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued another disaster declaration on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The declaration goes into effect at midnight on Thursday and will last until Feb. 14.

It gives the state special powers to protect public health.

This is the fourth declaration in response to the pandemic. Dunleavy issued the first in March and the Legislature later passed a law extending it until Nov. 15. Dunleavy has issued two more 30-day declarations since then.

Under state law, disaster declarations expire after no more than 30 days unless the Legislature votes to extend them. While some lawmakers have expressed concern the governor has issued multiple declarations without the Legislature meeting, no one has sued to try to block them.