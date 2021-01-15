Starting and ending World Cup ski careers

On this week’s Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking with two of the Alaska elite ski racers about how their racing schedules have changed and about new opportunities for growth and improvement that have arisen from these changes. Our first guest is two-time Olympian Sadie Maubet-Bjornsen. Typically, at this time of year she’d be in Europe on the pro racing circuit, but this fall she decided to skip a few World Cup races to stay home in Anchorage and study for her certified public accountant (CPA) exams. Our second guest will be UAA Ski Team athlete and NCAA All-American JC Schoonmaker, a college student at UAA who decided this fall to accept the US Ski Team’s invitation to compete in several World Cup races in Europe, since his classes were all online anyway.