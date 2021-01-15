The first-ever lease sale was held in the Artic refuge this month. What does it mean for oil development in Alaska?

The Canning River forms the northwestern border of Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (Photo: Lisa Hupp/USFWS)

Repeated attempts by Alaska’s congressional delegation over four decades to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to development finally prevailed with a lease sale held in early January. No major producers bought leases, but the state of Alaska did. What does the lack of industry interest mean for the future of oil development in Alaska?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (tentative)

(tentative) Andy Mack , former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources

, former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources Larry Persily, longtime oil and gas industry observer

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

