What resources are available for people affected by HIV and AIDS?

While the treatment of HIV and AIDS has advanced to the point that AIDS is now considered a chronic condition, the stigma surrounding it is still strong. The Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association, or Four A’s, is a nonprofit geared toward preventing new HIV cases and providing much needed service to those who are HIV positive.
