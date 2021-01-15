What resources are available for people affected by HIV and AIDS?

Used syringes stored in puncture proof plastic drink containers disposed of at Alaska AIDS Assistance Association’s syringe exchange location in Anchorage (Photo: Zachariah Hughes – Alaska Public Media)

While the treatment of HIV and AIDS has advanced to the point that AIDS is now considered a chronic condition, the stigma surrounding it is still strong. The Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association, or Four A’s, is a nonprofit geared toward preventing new HIV cases and providing much needed service to those who are HIV positive.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

Guest: Robin Lutz, MPH, executive director of Four A’s

LINKS:

Four A’s: https://www.alaskanaids.org

https://www.alaskanaids.org Harm Reduction Coalition: resources on harm reduction principles including syringe exchange programs: https://harmreduction.org/

resources on harm reduction principles including syringe exchange programs: https://harmreduction.org/ CDC : Federal resource on HIV: https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/default.html

: Federal resource on HIV: https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/default.html AK State Department of Health: State-level resource on HIV in Alaska: http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/hivstd/Pages/default.aspx

State-level resource on HIV in Alaska: http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/hivstd/Pages/default.aspx Interior AIDS Association: HIV Community Organization (including Syringe Access and MAT) serving Fairbanks: Interior AIDS Association

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: