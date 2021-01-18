Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 18th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
While Alaska’s capitol saw no protests over the weekend, Alaska guardsmen head to D.C. to support the presidential inauguration. And, the Alaska Black Caucus celebrates Dr. King. Plus, an Anchorage attorney advocates for prisoners, saying they don’t deserve to die of Covid-19.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Tripp Crouse and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Dan Bross and Mary Auld in Fairbanks
Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.