Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 18th, 2021

Forty-seven soldiers and airmen from the Alaska National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C., after a flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson aboard a 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker. The security forces and military police personnel volunteered to support the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo by Frank Marquez/D.C. National Guard)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

While Alaska’s capitol saw no protests over the weekend, Alaska guardsmen head to D.C. to support the presidential inauguration. And, the Alaska Black Caucus celebrates Dr. King. Plus, an Anchorage attorney advocates for prisoners, saying they don’t deserve to die of Covid-19.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Tripp Crouse and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.