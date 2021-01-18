Despite warnings of capitol violence, no one showed up to protest in Juneau

The FBI warned of potential protests at state capitols across the country on Jan. 17, 2021, but there were no demonstrations, armed or otherwise, at the Alaska Capitol in Juneau. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO & Alaska Public Media)

Despite FBI warnings of potential protests at state capitols, on Sunday there were no demonstrations, armed or otherwise, at the Alaska Capitol in Juneau.

Local law enforcement had prepared for the possibility of violence.

An online flyer mistakenly listed the Dimond Center mall in Anchorage as the location of Alaska’s protest, leading the mall’s owner to close the shopping center on Sunday. There were no reports of protests on Sunday at that location or anywhere else in Anchorage.

It was a quiet day outside of the Capitol, where it rained most of the afternoon. It was also quiet inside the Capitol, where lawmakers met in small groups and attempted to form majority caucuses in both chambers.

Neither side of Alaska’s legislature was organized going into the long weekend. The legislative session starts on Tuesday, Jan. 19.