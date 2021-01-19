Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 19th, 2021

The Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau, pictured in Feb. 2017. (KTOO file photo)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s lawmakers have convened to begin the legislative session. And, teachers in Fairbanks want to renegotiate their contracts as students return to in-person learning. Plus, remembering sled dog advocate Carol Kleckner.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Rose MacArthur and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.