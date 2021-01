A digital flyer for the Alaska Black Caucuses’ virtual MLK Day Celebration. “Join the Alaska Black Caucus, Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson, Bridge Builders of Alaska, New Hope Baptist Church, vocalists Nancy Smith and Corinthia Rab, Youth4Change, and more for this year’s virtual MLK Community-Wide Celebration. This program is packed with excitement and energy, including the recital of “I Have a Dream” by Bro. Lance Davis and the tribute to Congressman John Lewis by one of Anchorage’s youth, Isaiah Walker. There are many more performances to highlight, too many to list so join us as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ” the flyer reads. (Alaska Black Caucus Facebook Page)

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, local officials, students, and community members gathered to share their reflections of what King means to them. It was hosted by the Alaska Black Caucus over zoom and Facebook Live and included recitations of speeches by King and John Lewis as well as live performances and video montages.

Listen to this story: