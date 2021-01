Goose Creek Prison. (Ellen Lockyer/KSKA)

Five inmates at Alaska correctional institutions have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Anchorage attorney Gavin Kentch knew one of those prisoners personally because he represented the man. He was 60 years old and died three days before Christmas. Kentch doesn’t want to identify his client because of medical privacy concerns.

But he does want Alaskans to remember that even people who have committed crimes don’t deserve to get sick and die from COVID-19.

