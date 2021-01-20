Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 20th, 2021

Creekside Park Elementary School kindergarten teacher Rihana Gay conducts her first in-person class on Jan. 20, 2021 since the pandemic reached Anchorage in March 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans take in the inauguration of a new President in Washington D.C. And, thousands of Anchorage students head back in to classrooms — finally. Plus, the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation opens COVID-19 vaccines for anyone in the region.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Henry Leasia in Haines

Pablo Pena in Juneau

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Greg Kim in Bethel

