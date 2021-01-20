Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 20th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans take in the inauguration of a new President in Washington D.C. And, thousands of Anchorage students head back in to classrooms — finally. Plus, the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation opens COVID-19 vaccines for anyone in the region.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Pablo Pena in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Greg Kim in Bethel
