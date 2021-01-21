Women of the sea and sky

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • Gina Shively
    Gina Shively
  • Anna Garner
    Anna Garner

In the first segment of today’s show, our guest is Gina Shively. Gina is a health coach, passionate about sheep hunting, and working towards becoming a commercial pilot. In the second segment, my guest is Anna Garner. Anna grew up in Alaska, moved to Hawaii, became a boat captain, and is now in Colorado working with a different kind of boat.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUEST:

  • Gina Shively – health coach, hunter and pilot
  • Anna Garner – boat captain, currently working for Alpacka Packraft

BROADCAST: Thursday, Jan 21st, 2021. 10-11 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, Jan. 21st, 2021. 8–9 p.m. AKT

