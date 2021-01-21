Women of the sea and sky

In the first segment of today’s show, our guest is Gina Shively. Gina is a health coach, passionate about sheep hunting, and working towards becoming a commercial pilot. In the second segment, my guest is Anna Garner. Anna grew up in Alaska, moved to Hawaii, became a boat captain, and is now in Colorado working with a different kind of boat.
HOST: Martha Rosenstein
GUEST:
- Gina Shively – health coach, hunter and pilot
- Anna Garner – boat captain, currently working for Alpacka Packraft
LINKS:
- Gina’s instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wildwellfed/
- Gina’s website: https://wildandwellfed.com/
- Kohola film project: https://www.koholafilm.org/
- Our previous show featuring women pilots: https://www.alaskapublic.org/2020/05/09/fly-for-pie/
BROADCAST: Thursday, Jan 21st, 2021. 10-11 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, Jan. 21st, 2021. 8–9 p.m. AKT
