Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 22nd, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
With a dramatic increase in capacity, the state looks to expand it’s COVID testing program. And, Alaskan artists find inspiration in the poet featured during the inauguration. Plus, some advocates worry about proposed changes to DMV services in small communities.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.