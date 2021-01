The decades-long battle over drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge continues. The Trump administration held the first-ever lease sale in the northernmost slice of the refuge, called the coastal plain, in early January but no major oil companies showed up. And then, on Wednesday, when Joe Biden took office, he immediately slammed the brakes on oil drilling in the refuge. So how did we get here? And, what’s next? Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon has this look.